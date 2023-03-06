Harvey-Pinard scored a goal on five shots, blocked five shots and added two hits in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Harvey-Pinard had gone four games without a point and seven without a goal before his third-period tally brought the Canadiens within one of tying the game. The 24-year-old winger has emerged as a top-six fixture for the Habs since mid-January. He has eight goals, four helpers, 32 shots on net, 35 hits, 33 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 19 appearances, though shooting 25 percent is wildly unsustainable over the long term.