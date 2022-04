Harvey-Pinard was promoted from AHL Laval on Wednesday.

Harvey-Pinard last played for the Habs on Jan. 1 against the Panthers, having appeared in three games this year in which he has registered one goal on four shots, nine hits and three blocks while averaging 13:36 of ice time. With Paul Byron (lower body) picking up an injury versus Minnesota on Tuesday, Harvey-Pinard could be immediately pressed into service in Thursday's matchup with the Flyers.