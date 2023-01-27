Harvey-Picard scored twice and added an assist in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Red Wings on Thursday.

He set up the Habs' first in the first on a feed to Michael Pezzetta. And then he notched a shortie in the second on a two-on-one break. Harvey-Pinard tied the game 3-3 late in the second when he drove the net and put a backhander past Ville Husso. It was a career night for the winger, who fired three shots, laid four hits and blocked three shots in 16:07. Harvey-Pinard was even on the ice to start overtime with Nick Suzuki, Kirby Dach and Mike Hoffman. The AHLer will continue to see time in the bottom six while the Habs work through injuries. He works hard, but won't repeat this kind of success.