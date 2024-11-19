Harvey-Pinard (leg) was reassigned to AHL Laval on a long-term injury conditioning loan Tuesday.

Harvey-Pinard has been skating with the team since the start of November but has yet to get into an actual game while working his way back from a broken leg suffered in July. Considering the 25-year-old winger saw action in only 45 regular-season contests last year, he is far from a lock for the Habs' lineup even once given the all-clear. Still, it's a step in the right direction for Harvey-Pinard to link up with the Rocket for several minor-league contests.