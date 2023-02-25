Harvey-Pinard had an assist, one hit and two blocked shots over 16:07 of ice time in Friday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

Harvey-Pinard assisted on Montreal's final tally, giving him assists in the last two games. An emergency callup in January, Harvey-Pinard has worked his way to the top line, where he rides shotgun with Nick Suzuki and Josh Anderson. In 14 games, he has seven goals and four assists, which should be enough for the Canadiens to ride with 24-year-old for the rest of the season. The organization hopes he develops into something they didn't expect when drafting him as a seventh-round pick in 2019.