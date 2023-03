Harvey-Pinard scored a power-play goal in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Florida. He also had two shots on net, one hit and one blocked shot over 18:57 of ice time.

Harvey-Pinard redirected a pass from Mike Hoffman for his fourth power-play goal and 14th overall tally of the season. He had been slumping with just two goals in 17 contests but has found a scoring touch over the last week. Harvey-Pinard tallied five times (twice on the power play) on 12 shots over the last four games.