Harvey-Pinard had an assist, one shot on net, one block and one hit over 12:11 of ice time in Tuesday's 5-2 win over Washington.

Harvey-Pinard gathered a loose puck in the corner and fed Michael Pezzetta, who increased Montreal's lead to 3-0 just 13 minutes into the first period. The assist gave Harvey-Pinard three points over the 10 games since returning from a two-month absence due to a lower-body injury. He currently skates on the fourth line.