Harvey-Pinard had an assist, one hit and two blocked shots over 20:36 of ice time in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Penguins.

Harvey-Pinard picked up a secondary helper on Jesse Ylonen's first-period goal, which Pittsburgh netminder Tristan Jarry didn't see due to Harvey-Pinard's screen. After an initial offensive jolt -- 11 points in 14 games -- that earned him a spot on the top line, Harvey-Pinard has just a goal and an assist in the subsequent 10 contests. Shifts with first-line center Nick Suzuki is a reward for productive wingers, and it's worth monitoring if Harvey Pinard will remain there.