Harvey-Pinard blocked one shot and delivered two hits over 13:48 of ice time in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.

Harvey-Pinard was moved up from the fourth to top line after pointing in each of the first two games. Josh Anderson, who had been skating with Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield, was moved down to third line. Combinations were adjusted all game by Montreal head coach Martin St. Louis, whose team gave a flat performance. It's unclear if Harvey-Pinard will continue forth on the top line, and Tuesday's team-wide lackluster effort could result in further tweaks.