Harvey-Pinard scored three goals on three shots, leading the Canadiens to an 8-2 win over the Blue Jackets on Saturday.

The first star of the game, Harvey-Pinard scored three goals in the second period, with his hat-trick goal coming on the power play. This performance marks his third multi-goal game of the season and snaps a three-game pointless streak for the Canadian forward. On the season, Harvey-Pinard has 12 goals and 17 points in 29 contests.