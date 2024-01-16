Harvey-Pinard scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 4-3 win over Colorado.

Harvey-Pinard tied 2-2 late in the second period, driving to the net on Alexandar Georgiev for his first goal of the season. It was also the first point in three games for Harvey-Pinard after he missed nearly two months with a lower-body injury. The 25-year-old winger has five points (a goal and four assists) through 16 games this season after tallying 14 goals and 20 points in 34 contests last year.