Harvey-Pinard scored two goals in a 5-4 loss to Ottawa on Tuesday.

Harvey-Pinard's goals came in the third period. His first marker tied the contest at 3-3, and his second goal evened the score at 4-4, but Montreal couldn't capitalize on those efforts. He's on fire with four goals and five points over his last three games, bringing him up to five goals and six points in seven contests with Montreal this season. Harvey-Pinard also has 15 goals and 25 points in 37 contests with AHL Laval in 2022-23.