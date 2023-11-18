Harvey-Pinard (lower body) will not play Saturday versus the Bruins, Guillaume Lefrancois of La Presse reports.
Harvey-Pinard was on the trip to Boston, but he ultimately needs more time to recover from his injury. The 24-year-old will miss his second straight game. His next chance to play is Wednesday in Anaheim.
