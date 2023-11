Harvey-Pinard (lower body) won't play Thursday versus the Red Wings, Jean-Francois Chaumont of Le Journal de Montreal reports.

Harvey-Pinard will miss his third straight game. The 24-year-old winger has four assists, 13 hits and 11 blocked shots through 10 outings this season. Joel Armia and Michael Pezzetta continue to get fourth-line minutes in Harvey-Pinard's absence.