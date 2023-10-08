Harvey-Pinard skated on the top line in Saturday's 6-4 preseason win over the Senators, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports. He had an assist, one shot and finished plus-3 over 13:13 of ice time.

Harvey-Pinard looked at home on the first line and assisted on Cole Caufield's game-winning marker. He scored 14 goals in 34 games for the team in 2022-23, and at times was used on the top line with Caufield and Nick Suzuki. The Canadiens rotated several bodies on that line during the preseason, and it's unclear if Harvey-Pinard will join them Wednesday when the regular season opens in Toronto. Sean Monahan is another possibility for what could be Montreal's most productive threesome.