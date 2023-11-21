Harvey-Pinard (lower body) will be sidelined for six-to-eight weeks.
Harvey-Pinard, who was placed on injured reserve Monday, hasn't played since Nov. 14 due to a lower-body injury. He has chipped in four assists, 11 shots on goal, 11 blocked shots and 14 hits in 13 contests this campaign.
