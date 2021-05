Harvey-Pinard signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Canadiens on Wednesday.

Harvey-Pinard has spent the entirety of the 2020-21 campaign with AHL Laval, picking up eight goals and 19 points in 32 contests. He likely won't have a regular role with the Canadiens in 2021-22, but he could serve as an injury-replacement option for the big club.