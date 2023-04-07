Harvey-Pinard had an assist, two shots on goal, one hit and one blocked shot over 16:50 of ice time in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Capitals.

Harvey-Pinard returned from a two-game absence due to a lower-body injury and registered a point for a third straight game and sixth over the last five. That Montreal was shut out in the two games he missed might be coincidental, but Harvey-Pinard has proven his value to the offense since arriving from AHL Laval. The 24-year-old forward has 20 points over 33 contests.