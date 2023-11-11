Harvey-Pinard (lower body) will be back in the Montreal lineup Saturday versus Boston, according to Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.
Harvey-Pinard sat out three games with the injury. He has yet to find the back of the net in 10 games, but does have four assists.
More News
-
Canadiens' Rafael Harvey-Pinard: Not ready to return•
-
Canadiens' Rafael Harvey-Pinard: Unavailable Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Rafael Harvey-Pinard: Won't play against Blues•
-
Canadiens' Rafael Harvey-Pinard: Day-to-day with lower-body injury•
-
Canadiens' Rafael Harvey-Pinard: Exits with lower-body injury•
-
Canadiens' Rafael Harvey-Pinard: Snags assist in shootout loss•