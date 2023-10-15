Harvey-Pinard recorded an assist, three shots on goal and two hits over 13:03 of ice time in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Harvey-Pinard won a race to a loose puck and managed to send Sean Monahan on a breakaway that produced the game-winning marker. It was the second straight game with an assist for Harvey-Pinard, who showed a point-scoring knack in 34 games (20 points) in 2022-23, when he at times skated on the top line. Harvey-Pinard is getting fourth-line minutes right now, but he could earn a promotion if he continues to generate offense.