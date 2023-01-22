Harvey-Pinard scored a goal on two shots and had three hits over 13:48 of ice time in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over Toronto.

Harvey-Pinard batted home a rebound for the game-tying goal midway through the second period. He was part of the team's grinders, along with Alex Belzile and Michael Pezzetta, that spent a lot of time in the offensive zone during the game and outworked the Leafs for the tally. It was Harvey-Pinard's first since being called up earlier this week. With a slew of forwards on injured reserve, Harvey-Pinard should see a regular role the next few weeks.