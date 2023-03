Harvey-Pinard was briefly sent to AHL Laval before being recalled by Montreal on Friday.

Harvey-Pinard is eligible to participate in the upcoming 2023 AHL playoffs thanks to this paper transaction. He has seven goals and 11 points in 17 contests with Montreal in 2022-23. Harvey-Pinard has also provided 15 goals and 25 points in 37 games with Laval this season.