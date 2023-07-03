Harvey-Pinard inked a two-year, $2.2 million contract with Montreal on Monday.

Harvey-Pinard produced 14 goals, 20 points, 58 shots on net, 56 blocked shots and 57 hits in 34 games with the Canadiens last season. The 24-year-old winger also had 16 goals and 15 assists over 40 contests for AHL Laval in 2022-23. Harvey-Pinard got a chance to play with the Canadiens due to a plethora of injuries, but a healthier forward group going into 2023-24 could result in him starting next campaign in the minors.