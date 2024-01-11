Harvey-Pinard, who was on injured reserve with a lower-body issue, will return Thursday versus San Jose.
Harvey-Pinard is drawing into the lineup for the first time since Nov. 14. He has four assists in 13 outings in 2023-24. With Harvey-Pinard healthy, Emil Heineman is poised to be a healthy scratch Thursday.
