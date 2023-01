Harvey-Pinard was recalled on an emergency basis Tuesday.

Joel Armia (upper body), Jake Evans (lower body) and Juraj Slafkovsky (lower body) are all considered out indefinitely, so Harvey-Pinard could be in for an extended stay with the big club. Harvey-Pinard has yet to appear in an NHL contest this season, but he's been productive in the minors, racking up 15 goals and 25 points through 37 contests.