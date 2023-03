Harvey-Pinard scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Flyers. He added one hit and two blocked shots over 17:07 of ice time.

Harvey-Pinard gave the Canadiens some hope late when he scored with 37 seconds remaining. The puck found his stick in front of an open half of the net, and he scored his 13th goal and fourth in the last three games. He had taken a shot off his leg earlier in the game, missing about nine minutes before returning to the contest.