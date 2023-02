Harvey-Pinard provided a power-play goal in Montreal's 6-2 victory over Edmonton on Sunday.

Harvey-Pinard's marker came at 18:41 of the second period, extending Montreal's lead to 4-2. He's up to six goals and eight points in nine games with Montreal this season. Harvey-Pinard has been held off the scoresheet only once over his last five NHL contests. The 24-year-old also has 15 goals and 25 points in 37 games with AHL Laval in 2022-23.