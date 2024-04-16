Share Video

Harvey-Pinard scored a goal during Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to Detroit.

The goal has been a long time coming for Harvey-Pinard. That tally was just his second of his 44-game campaign and his first in 27 games. His paltry offensive production is a disappointment after the 25-year-old scored 14 in 34 games last season.

