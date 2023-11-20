Harvey-Pinard (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Monday.

In a corresponding move, Jayden Struble was recalled from AHL Laval. Per Arpon Basu of The Athletic, Harvey-Pinard won't accompany Montreal to California for the team's upcoming three-game road trip. The 24-year-old Harvey-Pinard has four assists, 11 shots on goal, 11 blocked shots and 14 hits in 13 appearances this season.