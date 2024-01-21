Harvey-Pinard logged an assist and a block over 12:57 of ice time in Saturday's 9-4 loss to Boston.

Harvey-Pinard, who joined the second line while Josh Anderson was in the box for fighting, forced a turnover by Kevin Shattenkirk to set up Brendan Gallagher for Montreal's fourth goal. It was Harvey-Pinard's second point in six games since returning from a lower-body injury that cost him nearly two months. He normally skates on the fourth line.