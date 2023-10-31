Harvey-Pinard recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.

Harvey-Pinard has a helper in each of the last two games, bouncing back from a five-game drought. The 24-year-old winger has been back no the top line at even strength lately. He doesn't have the upside of linemates Nick Suzuki or Cole Caufield, but Harvey-Pinard proved he can be useful with the right deployment last season, when he racked up 20 points in 34 outings. This season, he's at four assists, nine shots on net, 13 hits, 11 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through nine appearances.