Harvey-Pinard had an assist, two shots on goal, three hits and five blocked shots over 17:45 of ice time in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Islanders.

After Josh Anderson did the dirty work in the corner, Harvey-Pinard jumped on a loose puck and took it directly to the net before feeding Nick Suzuki for the game's first goal. Montreal head coach Martin St. Louis put Harvey-Pinard on the top line during the second period of the final game before the midseason break, and the unit produced a pair of goals. The coach stuck with the combination to open the second half of the season, and Harvey-Pinard played like he wants to stay there. The recent AHL callup has five goals and two assists in eight games since elevating to the NHL.