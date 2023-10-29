Harvey-Pinard had an assist, two blocked shots and one hit over 15:44 of ice time in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Jets.

Harvey-Pinard hit the scoresheet when he entered the zone and found Justin Barron filling the slot for Montreal's first goal. The 24-year-old forward was elevated to the top line after logging assists in the first two games of the season. He'd gone pointless in five straight before Saturday's helper. Harvey-Pinard has three assists, seven shots on goal, 12 hits, 10 blocked shots and two PIM while averaging 14:19 TOI.