Harvey-Pinard scored a power-play goal over 19:02 of ice time in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Harvey-Pinard finished off a feed from Mike Hoffman to tie the game at 2-2. His last two tallies have come on the power play, as the 24-year-old continues a torrid stretch of scoring. He has seven goals over the 11 games since being called up.