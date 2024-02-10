Harvey-Pinard left Saturday's game against Dallas because of a lower-body injury.
Harvey-Pinard needed help to get to the dressing room after colliding with teammate Joel Armia early in the second period of Montreal's 3-2 loss to the Stars. As a potential replacement for Sunday's contest against St. Louis, the Canadiens brought up Joshua Roy from AHL Laval on Saturday.
