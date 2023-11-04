Harvey-Pinard (lower body) won't play Saturday against St. Louis, according to Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette.

Harvey-Pinard is considered day-to-day after being injured in Thursday's 3-2 loss to Arizona. He has four assists, nine shots on goal, 11 blocked shots and 13 hits in 10 games this season. Christian Dvorak (knee) will make his season debut Saturday in Harvey-Pinard's absence.