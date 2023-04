Harvey-Pinard (undisclosed) won't play Saturday against the Hurricanes, per Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

It's unclear when Harvey-Pinard suffered the injury, but he'll be sidelined for Saturday's game against Carolina. The 24-year-old winger has been a bright spot on a rebuilding Montreal team, tallying 14 goals -- including five in his last four games -- and 19 points in 32 contests this season. Rem Pitlick should slot back into the lineup in Harvey-Pinard's absence.