Canadiens' Reilly Walsh: Inks one-year deal

Walsh signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Canadiens on Wednesday.

Walsh had 16 goals and 46 points in 68 regular-season outings with the KHL's Barys Astana in 2025-26. The 27-year-old defenseman logged one year in the KHL after spending most of the previous five campaigns in the AHL, including 2024-25 when he recorded six goals and 32 points in 70 regular-season appearances with Ontario. While Walsh is capable offensively, he'll have a tough time making Montreal's roster out of training camp. Even if he does play for the Canadiens, he's unlikely to receive power-play opportunities for Montreal if Lane Hutson and Noah Dobson are both healthy.