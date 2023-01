Pitlick was elevated from AHL Laval on Tuesday.

Pitlick will likely be pressed into service immediately against the Jets on Tuesday after Joel Armia (upper body), Jake Evans (lower body) and Juraj Slafkovsky (lower body) were all placed on injured reserve. During his previous 14 games in the NHL, the 25-year-old center notched one goal, six shots and five hits while averaging 10:14 of ice time, so fantasy players probably shouldn't be expecting a ton of offense out of Pitlick.