Pitlick was claimed off waivers by Montreal from the Wild on Wednesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Pitlick has been pretty productive in limited action with Minnesota this season, picking up six goals and 11 points while averaging 9:43 of ice time through 20 top-level appearances. The Canadiens can use all the help they can get up front due to illnesses and injuries, so Pitlick could make his Montreal debut sooner rather than later.