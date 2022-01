Pitlick had one hit and finished minus-3 over 8:38 of ice time in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

The returns of Brendan Gallagher and Paul Byron had an impact on Pitlick's TOI. He was averaging 16:43 TOI over eight games since the Canadiens claimed him off waivers, but he was slotted in on the fourth line Sunday and had a commensurate amount of ice time.