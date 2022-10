Pitlick had three shots on net over 14:50 of ice time in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Stars.

Pitlick filled in on the fourth line in place of rookie Juraj Slafkovsky, who sat out with an upper-body injury. He had been a healthy scratch the previous three games after being active for the season's first two contests. Pitlick has zero points, three shots on net, one blocked shot and two PIM while averaging 13:03 TOI.