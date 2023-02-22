Pitlick scored a goal on two shots and had two hits over 12:40 of ice time in Tuesday's 5-2 win over New Jersey.

Pitlick finished a pretty tic-tac-toe sequence for his fourth goal. Christian Dvorak stole the puck and worked a tight give-and-go with Evgenii Dadonov, who found Pitlick on the weak side. The third-line forward has six points over the last 10 contests. With the Canadiens expected to be sellers at the trade deadline, Pitlick could be up with the team for the long haul. After serving as a fourth-liner when first was called up, Pitlick is averaging 14:19 TOI over the last 11 games.