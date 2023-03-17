Pitlick scored a power-play goal and had two shots on net over 15:21 of ice time in Thursday's 9-5 loss to Florida,

Pitlick finished the scoring on a wild night in Sunrise (Fla.). He one-timed a feed from Mike Matheson for his fifth goal (first on the power play) and has four points over the last five games. Montreal has several injured forwards, including veterans, in various stages of rehab. In theory, any one of them could return and bump Pitlick from the lineup, but with nothing left to play for this season, the organization may opt to keep the 25-year-old employed at the NHL-level.