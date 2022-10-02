Pitlick had a goal and an assist along with one shot, a two-minute minor penalty and finished plus-2 over 15:39 of ice time in Saturday's 5-4 preseason overtime loss to Ottawa.

Pitlick set up Jake Evans at the end of a 2-on-0 break for Montreal's first goal, then netted his first marker of the preseason in the second period on a shot from the right faceoff circle. He was a nice pickup for Montreal last season and given a healthy dose of ice time. That may not be the case in 2022-23, after a busy offseason which included multiple forward acquisitions in addition to Jonathan Drouin's return from wrist surgery.