Pitlick scored a goal in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

Pitlick has played in the last three games, though he's been limited to fourth-line minutes. He got his first point of the year with a second-period tally. The 25-year-old hasn't done much else with just four shots on goal, eight PIM, a minus-2 rating, three hits and three blocked shots in 10 appearances. Compared to his 37 points in 66 outings last year, this has been a disappointing stretch for Pitlick.