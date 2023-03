Pitlick had an assist over 14:18 of ice time in Saturday's 3-1 loss to New Jersey.

Pitlick swiped the puck from Damon Severson and quickly found Denis Gurianov in front of the net for a late second-period goal. It was the second straight game that Pitlick's dogged work in an opponent's end resulted in a Montreal tally. The 25-year-old has 10 points (four points, six assists) over 34 games.