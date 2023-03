Pitlick had an assist, one shot on goal, one hit and two penalty minutes over 11:32 of ice time in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Rangers.

Pitlick hopped on a turnover in the offensive zone, initiating a sequence that led to Kaiden Guhle's goal to give the Canadiens and early 1-0 lead. It was just the second point in the last eight games for Pitlick, who has four goals and five assists over 33 contests.