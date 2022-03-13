Pitlick had an assist, two shots on goal, one hit, one blocked shot and two penalty minutes over 19:23 of ice time in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to Seattle.

Pitlick's shot attempt went wide, but it rebounded back to Alexander Romanov on the other side of the ice, and the defenseman's tally began Montreal's comeback from a two-goal deficit. It was the fourth point in two games for Pitlick, who had three points in Wednesday's loss to Vancouver. An unheralded transaction when the Canadiens claimed him off waivers from the Wild in mid-January, Pitlick has turned into a valuable piece. He has points in 11 of 22 games played while in a Montreal sweater and currently centers the second line.