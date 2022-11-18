site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Canadiens' Rem Pitlick: Loaned to AHL Laval
By
RotoWire Staff
Pitlick was loaned to AHL Laval on Friday.
Pitlick was recalled Wednesday but was a healthy scratch Thursday against Columbus. The 25-year-old forward had nary a point in seven games with Montreal before his demotion.
